Cousins was traded from the White Sox to the Yankees on Sunday in return for cash considerations.

Cousins signed a minor-league contract with Chicago in December, but he'll now head to the Big Apple. The right-hander appeared in nine games with the Brewers in 2023, producing a 4.82 ERA with seven strikeouts and 10 walks allowed over 9.1 innings and he'll likely begin his tenure with the Yankees at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.