Cordero will be on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last week that Cordero was "in a good spot" to break camp with the club, and that's now been made official. The right-handed hurler has impressed this spring, posting a 4.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB over nine innings. He'll likely begin the campaign working in low-leverage situations.