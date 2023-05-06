Cordero (1-1) was tagged with the loss against Tampa Bay on Friday as a result of giving up one run on one hit and one walk over one-third of an inning.

The Yankees battled to tie the game with a four-run sixth inning, but Cordero gave the lead back in the bottom of the seventh. He issued a leadoff walk to Jose Siri and then a one-out run-scoring double to Wander Franco before being pulled from the contest. Cordero had been pitching well coming into Friday, allowing just three earned runs over 11.1 frames while posting a 13:1 K:BB over his first 11 games of the campaign.