Cordero has been suspended for the remainder of the season for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cordero -- who is now on the restrictive list -- will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program. It's a blow to the Yankees from a baseball perspective, as Cordero has pitched well this season with a 3.86 ERA and 34:10 K:BB over 32.2 relief innings.