The Yankees placed Berti on the 10-day injured list Saturday with an adductor injury, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Berti is slashing .211/.250/.211 across 21 plate appearances to start the season, and he will now be unavailable for at least the next 10 days. Kevin Smith was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move in order to make up for lost depth in the Yankees' infield.