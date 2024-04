Berti is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Berti will stay on the bench for a third game in a row after making his first start with the Yankees in 4-3 win over the Astros on Sunday, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Though DJ LeMahieu (foot) is facing an uncertain timeline for a return, Berti looks like he'll be ticketed for a utility role while the hot-hitting Oswaldo Cabrera operates as the club's primary third baseman.