Manager Aaron Boone said Berti (groin) won't play in a scheduled rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Wednesday after his back locked up on him, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The hope is that it's only a one-day absence for Berti, but that wouldn't seem to be a given. He's played two games with Somerset already as he comes back from a groin strain. Berti had potentially been looking at a return from the 10-day injured list this weekend, but that might be delayed now.