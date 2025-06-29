Berti will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Astros.

Berti will enter the lineup for just the second time since the middle of May, with his downturn in playing time coinciding with the Cubs recalling rookie Matt Shaw from Triple-A Iowa. Though he'll get a breather Sunday to open up the hot corner for Berti, Shaw has posted a .655 OPS since his call-up, which should be good enough for him to hold off Berti for regular starts at the position for the foreseeable future.