Berti (groin) has resumed hitting in the cage, defensive work and has begun a running progression, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

A left groin strain has kept Berti on the injured list since last Saturday, though it appears the 34-year-old has made some solid progress in his recovery. The goal is for him to begin a rehab assignment sometime next week, though it's unclear how many games he will play in the minors before rejoining the active roster.