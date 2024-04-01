Berti went 1-for-4 with a run batted in during Sunday's win over the Astros.

After being acquired by New York right before Opening Day, Berti was given a few days to get acclimated with the team before drawing the start Sunday. While he entered the lineup in the wake of Anthony Volpe's (illness) sudden absence, he's expected to work in at third base for the duration of DJ LeMahieu's (foot) IL stint. Berti's RBI came in the fourth, driving in Anthony Rizzo on a single off Astros' starter J.P. France.