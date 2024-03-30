Berti is expected to start for the Yankees against Houston on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Berti was in consideration to start at third base Opening Day after the Yankees acquired him from Miami on Wednesday, but he ultimately gave way at the hot corner to Oswaldo Cabrera. Cabrera started the Yankees' second game as well and has been red hot to start the campaign with a .667/.667/1.111 slash line, a home run and four RBI through nine plate appearances, which may be making Berti's presence less urgent in the wake of DJ LeMahieu beginning the campaign on the injured list due to a foot injury. Nonetheless, Berti's versatility and speed should help him get into the lineup on a relatively frequent basis.