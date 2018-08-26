Cessa allowed three hits and a run while recording a three-inning save during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He struck out two and walked one in the 10-3 victory.

Cessa was added to the roster as the 26th man for the twin bill and ended up earning his first career save in unconventional fashion. The 26-year-old has a 5.34 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 30.1 innings with the Yankees this season.