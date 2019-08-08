Yankees' Luke Voit: Hoping to avoid surgery
Voit (sports hernia) resumed running Thursday and is encouraged about his chances of avoiding surgery, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. "He's very encouraged about how he's feeling," manager Aaron Boone said, per Coley Harvey of ESPN.com.
Voit has apparently responded well to the cortisone injection he received after landing on the injured list at the end of July with a sports hernia. If he continues to make positive progress in the coming days, it sounds like the first baseman could return without having to go under the knife, thus reducing his return timetable. If things take a turn for the worse and Voit ultimately requires surgery, he would likely be sidelined for around six weeks.
