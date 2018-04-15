Yankees' Neil Walker: Out of Game 1 lineup
Walker is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
There's a chance that both games get postponed due to inclement weather, but in the event they do play in the frigid conditions in Detroit, Walker will start Game 1 on the bench. Ronald Torreyes is starting at second base and hitting eighth.
