Walker was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Friday.
Walker reportedly contemplated retirement if he was unable to win a big-league job this spring, so it's possible this is the end of the line for the 12-year veteran, who hasn't produced an above-average batting line since 2017. He got very close last year, posting a 99 wRC+, but he owns a mark of 42 in that category this season in limited playing time, the product of a .231/.244/.308 slash line. Ronald Torreyes should fill the reserve infield role going forward after his contract was selected in a corresponding move.