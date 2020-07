Walker will be on the Phillies' Opening Day roster, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Walker is expected to fill a bench role for the Phillies, beating out Logan Forsythe, who was released Saturday. At age 34, Walker isn't the player he was at his peak, but his .261/.344/.395 slash line in a part-time role for the Marlins last season was good for a respectable 99 wRC+, which should serve him well enough as a bench bat.