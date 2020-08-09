Walker will start at second base and bat seventh in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Braves.

Walker will be making his third start in four games at his third different position, this time covering second base in place of a resting Scott Kingery. Though his playing time has been on the rise lately, Walker's path to a full-time role looks like it will be locked so long as all members of the Phillies' regular infield (Rhys Hoskins, Kingery, Jean Segura and Didi Gregorius) are all healthy.