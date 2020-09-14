Walker elected free agency Monday after refusing an outright assignment to the Phillies' alternate training site.
Walker will look to catch on with an organization after he went unclaimed off waivers following the Phillies' decision Friday to designate him for assignment. Before receiving his walking papers, Walker struggled to see the field for Philadelphia, appearing in .231/.244/.308. Given his lackluster production the past few years, his advancing age and his limited defensive flexibility, the 35-year-old Walker's time in the big leagues could be over.