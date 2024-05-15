Arias is hitting .211 with a .349 OBP, two home runs, seven steals and a 35.6 percent strikeout rate in 32 games for Single-A Tampa.

Arias turns 20 in September, so he's at a level he should be able to have success at, but thus far the concerns about his contact rate in rookie ball have proven valid. His contact rate is below 60 percent in his first taste of full-season ball, and the only reason he's been better than league average (108 wRC+) is that his 16.1 percent walk rate is the 12th best mark in the Florida State League.