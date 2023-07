Arias is slashing .274/.426/.526 with six home runs, 14 steals and as many walks as strikeouts (25) in 25 Florida Complex League games.

A prized seven-figure signee in last year's international signing class, Arias is meeting or perhaps even exceeding expectations in his stateside debut. His 20.5 percent strikeout rate is perfectly as an 18-year-old who is doing damage in the FCL, and he should get a bump to Single-A in the coming weeks.