Arias may need season-ending surgery on his hand, John Brophy of PinstripedPros.com reports.

He dealt with a thumb injury last year in his first pro season, which affected his performance in the Dominican Summer League. Arias flashed his upside prior to this year's injury, slashing .267/.423/.505 with six home runs and 17 steals while walking almost as much as he struck out in 27 games. He turns 19 in September and should head to Single-A Tampa for his full-season debut in 2024.