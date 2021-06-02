Odor will start at second base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Rays.
Luke Voit's (oblique) recent move to the injured list looks as though it will reopen regular work for Odor. DJ LeMahieu will make his second start in three games at first base, opening up the keystone once again for Odor, who is in the lineup for the third game in a row.
