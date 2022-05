LaMarre was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list for an unspecified reason Saturday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

While the nature of LaMarre's injury isn't yet clear, he'll be forced to miss at least a week. Over 17 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year, he's hit .222 with four doubles, nine runs, four RBI and two stolen bases.