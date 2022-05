Sikkema (lat) returned from High-A Hudson Valley's 7-day injured list Sunday and struck out three over two perfect innings in the affiliate's 2-0 win over Jersey Shore.

The appearance was Sikkema's first in affiliated ball since 2019, after he didn't pitch in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor-league season and in 2021 due to the lat injury. Sikkema looked sharp in his debut for Hudson Valley and should gradually ramp up his pitch count in his subsequent outings.