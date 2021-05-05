Yankees' T.J. Sikkema: Out with lat injury By RotoWire Staff May 5, 2021 at 12:56 pm ET1 min read Sikkema will miss the start of the season with a lat injury, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.It is unclear how serious the injury is, but Callis notes that the Yankees are hopeful Sikkema will be able to join an affiliate in the near future. He will likely open the year at High-A or Double-A. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.