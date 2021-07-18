Locastro exited Saturday's game against the Yankees after appearing to suffer a knee injury while catching a flyball against the wall in the first inning, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Locastro was initially able to stay in the game after making a nice play on an Alex Verdugo flyball in the first inning. He did not come out for the second inning, however, as Greg Allen shifted to left field and Tyler Wade entered the game in right. Locastro figures to get evaluated by the club's medical staff, and can be considered day-to-day until further update is given.