Alonso announced his retirement on his personal Instagram page Friday.
Alonso called it quits after failing to earn any big-league playing time in 2020. He'll finish his decade-long career with exactly 100 homers, 28 of which came during his uncharacteristically strong 2017 campaign for the Athletics and Mariners. He also spent time in the big leagues with the Reds, Padres, Indians, White Sox and Rockies, grabbing 872 hits while slashing .259/.332/.404.
More News
-
Padres' Yonder Alonso: Returns to San Diego•
-
Braves' Yonder Alonso: Placed on restricted list•
-
Braves' Yonder Alonso: Removed from 40-man•
-
Braves' Yonder Alonso: Added to major-league roster•
-
Braves' Yonder Alonso: Included on 60-man roster•
-
Braves' Yonder Alonso: Signs minors deal with Atlanta•