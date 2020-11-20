Alonso announced his retirement on his personal Instagram page Friday.

Alonso called it quits after failing to earn any big-league playing time in 2020. He'll finish his decade-long career with exactly 100 homers, 28 of which came during his uncharacteristically strong 2017 campaign for the Athletics and Mariners. He also spent time in the big leagues with the Reds, Padres, Indians, White Sox and Rockies, grabbing 872 hits while slashing .259/.332/.404.

