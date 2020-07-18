Alonso's contract was selected by the Braves on Saturday.
Alonso signed a minor-league contract with the Braves in February and didn't fare very well during spring training. However, he apparently impressed enough during summer camp to earn a spot on the major-league roster to open the season. While the 33-year-old might not have a role in the majors over the entire season, he could see some playing time early on if Freddie Freeman (illness) isn't ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Braves' Yonder Alonso: Included on 60-man roster•
-
Braves' Yonder Alonso: Signs minors deal with Atlanta•
-
Rockies' Yonder Alonso: Plates run in loss•
-
Rockies' Yonder Alonso: Hits first homer with Rockies•
-
Rockies' Yonder Alonso: Two doubles in first start for Rox•
-
Rockies' Yonder Alonso: Earns promotion to big leagues•