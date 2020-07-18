Alonso's contract was selected by the Braves on Saturday.

Alonso signed a minor-league contract with the Braves in February and didn't fare very well during spring training. However, he apparently impressed enough during summer camp to earn a spot on the major-league roster to open the season. While the 33-year-old might not have a role in the majors over the entire season, he could see some playing time early on if Freddie Freeman (illness) isn't ready for Opening Day.

