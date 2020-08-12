Alonso was acquired by the Padres from the Braves on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old was previously with the Friars from 2012 to 2015 and will rejoin the club after failing to secure a role with the Braves in summer camp. Alonso was placed on the restricted list with Atlanta after failing to make the Opening Day roster, and he's now making his way back to San Diego. He appeared in 121 games between the Rockies and White Sox last year and had a .199/.296/.346 slash line and 10 homers in 335 plate appearances.