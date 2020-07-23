Alonso was outrighted off of Atlanta's roster Thursday.
Matt Adams, who signed with the Braves earlier in the week, was added to the roster in a corresponding move. Alonso will look to latch on elsewhere, though he may be forced to settle for a minor-league deal after hitting just .199 with 10 home runs in 121 games last season.
