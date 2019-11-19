Thunder's Andre Roberson: Still out
Roberson (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Jon Hamm of OKC Dream Team reports.
Roberson remains sidelined while recovering from left knee surgery. His next opportunity to take the court will come Friday against the Lakers.
