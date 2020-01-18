Play

Warriors' Alec Burks: Starting Saturday

Burks will start Saturday's game against the Magic, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Glenn Robinson (ankle) out, Burks will get the start. In Burks' past five starts, he's averaged 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steal in 30.2 minutes.

