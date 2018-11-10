76ers' Dario Saric: Dealt to Minnesota
Saric was traded to the Timberwolves on Saturday along with Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless, and a future second-round pick for Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reports.
The 76ers were never seriously mentioned in the Butler sweepstakes, so this move is pretty surprising. Saric had just been coming out of a slump for the 76ers, but will now look to get implemented into the Timberwolves system. It remains to be seen how the team plans on using him right away, but whether he comes off the bench or starts he should regularly see a healthy workload.
