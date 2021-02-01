Korkmaz went for 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 3 rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 119-110 win over the Pacers.

Despite coming off the bench, Korkmaz drained a team-high three treys and and was second on the team, among guards, in scoring. For the first time this season, Korkmaz played in 20 minutes in back-to-back games. The 76ers have a few days off before traveling to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Feb. 3.