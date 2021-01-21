Korkmaz (thigh) tallied seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one steal in 20 minutes Wednesday in the 76ers' 117-109 win over the Celtics.

Korkmaz was cleared to play ahead of Sunday's 106-104 loss to Memphis, but he went unused off the bench after missing the previous 10 games before that with an adductor strain. After Korkmaz got in some practice time to begin the week, he re-entered head coach Doc Rivers' rotation, working as the fourth wing ahead of Isaiah Joe. However, one of Korkmaz or Matisse Thybulle will likely drop out of the rotation if Seth Curry (conditioning) is cleared to play in the Sixers' next game Friday versus Boston.