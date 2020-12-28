Korkmaz will be sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering a left adductor strain during Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 23-year-old will be reevaluated in about two weeks, and he'll likely require additional time once cleared before being game ready. Tyrese Maxey and Terrance Ferguson could have increased roles off the bench while Korkmaz is sidelined.