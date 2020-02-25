76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Posts 15 points in win
Korkmaz contributed 15 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 129-112 win over the Hawks.
With Ben Simmons (back) sidelined, Korkmaz gained some extra usage off the bench and led the Sixers' second unit in scoring. He could continue to see roughly 30 minutes of work on a nightly basis with Simmons out indefinitely. Korkmaz doesn't have high upside, but he's worth a look in deeper season-long leagues.
