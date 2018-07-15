Korkmaz posted 19 points (6-19 FG.2-5 3Pt, four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 25 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 Las Vegas Summer League second-round win over the Bucks.

Korkmaz's summer has been a bit up-and-down but the highlight would have to be the 40-point explosion he had against the Celtics. The 2017 first-round picks failed to see much action last season, but with Marco Belinelli's departure, there may be more opportunity in Philly's offensive scheme.