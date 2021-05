Korkmaz won't return to Monday's game against Chicago due to a right ankle sprain, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Korkmaz suffered a sprained right ankle sometime during the first half of the 76ers' matchup with the Bulls, as the guard played in five minutes off the bench before coming down with the injury. Korkmaz should presumably be day-to-day moving forward and likely be tabbed questionable for Wednesday's contest at Houston.