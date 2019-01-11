76ers' J.J. Redick: Questionable Friday
Redick (back) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Hawks, freelance NBA reporter Jessica Camerato reports.
Redick has missed two straight games with back soreness, and he'll test things out pregame before determining his availability Friday. If he's out again, Furkan Korkmaz should continue starting at shooting guard.
