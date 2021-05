Redick (heel) will miss the rest of the regular season, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Redick won't play in Dallas' last three games as he continues to recover from a right heel injury. According to coach Rick Carlisle, Redick is "getting his right heel evaluated and then we'll see where we are." While he recovers, Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke could see increased run in the Mavs' backcourt until the playoffs begin.