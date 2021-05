Redick (heel) has already been ruled out for Game 1 against the Clippers and in now considered unlikely to play in the entire series, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Redick continues to deal with right heel soreness. He missed the Mavericks' final three games to finish the regular season. The veteran will likely look to recover in time for Round 2 should Dallas ultiamtely pull off an upset over the Clippers.