Redick agreed Monday to re-sign with the Sixers on a one-year contract worth around $12-to-$13 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Redick joined the Sixers last offseason to help mentor some of the younger talent on the roster, but also ended up being a fairly significant contributor. He finished with a career-high 17.1 points per game, while he also continued to serve as a deep ball specialist, knocking down 2.8 three-pointers at a 42 percent clip. The 76ers are currently considered a potential landing spot for a Kawhi Leonard trade, which would likely impact Redick's usage somewhat significantly. However, that's still a long shot at this point, so the safe bet is that Redick is able to take on a similar role during the upcoming campaign as he did last season. First-round draft picks Zhaire Smith and Landry Shamet could also factor into the wing rotation, but likely won't drastically impact Redick's value.