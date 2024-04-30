Embiid (knee) sat out of Tuesday's shootaround due to a migraine, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
There's been no change to his status for Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Knicks, so Embiid remains questionable to play due to his left knee soreness. Despite the questionable tag, it would be a major surprise if Embiid was held out with Philadelphia's season on the line.
