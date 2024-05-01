Embiid ended with 19 points (7-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists, four blocks and one steal in 48 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 overtime win over the Knicks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

This was considered an off game for Embiid, yet he still managed to triple-double to keep the 76ers alive in the playoffs. Embiid wasn't quite himself and was moving around pretty slow, as he was battling both a migraine and some left knee soreness. The 76ers will be hopeful that Embiid will feel more like himself for Game 6 on Thursday.