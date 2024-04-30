Embiid (knee/migraine) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Knicks.

Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a left knee injury and a migraine. The superstar big man is averaging 35.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 40.3 minutes across the first four games of the series.