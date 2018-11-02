76ers' Landry Shamet: Continues to score in limited minutes
Shamet had 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 victory over the Clippers.
Shamet was solid off the bench again Thursday, scoring 13 points but failing to offer little else. He has been a pleasant surprise for the 76ers, providing a nice scoring option off the bench. He is going to find it tough to garner enough playing time to have any real fantasy value but could be considered in deeper formats.
