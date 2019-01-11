Muscala will start at center Friday against the Hawks due to Joel Embiid's (ankle) absence, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Muscala has drawn three starts prior to Friday's game. In those matchups, he's averaged 6.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 27.7 minutes. With Embiid out, Amir Johnson and Jonah Bolden should also see increased responsibilities.