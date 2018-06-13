76ers' Richaun Holmes: Option for next season picked up
The 76ers exercised Holmes' $1.6 million team option for the 2018-19 season Wednesday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.
Though he saw his playing time tail off a bit in his third NBA season after the 76ers added veteran big man Amir Johnson to the roster and and had Joel Embiid suit up for a career-high 63 games, Holmes proved to be a quality reserve in the frontcourt, averaging 6.5 points (on 56 percent shooting from the field), 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.5 minutes per contest. While Holmes doesn't project to see much of an enhanced role in 2018-19, the limited financial investment likely made it an easy decision for the 76ers to pick up his option.
