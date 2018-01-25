76ers' Robert Covington: Efficient in Wednesday's win
Covington contributed 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 win over the Bulls.
Covington was extremely efficient on offense while providing his trademark defense. He has been struggling lately, connecting on less than 40 percent from the field during December and (thus far in) January after shooting 45.3 and 44.2 percent respectively in October and November. On the bright side, Covington is averaging 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.7 threes, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 31.7 minutes over the last three contests.
